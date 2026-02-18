What Chelsea matches Marc Cucurella could miss after recent hamstring injury setback

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella could miss the next five games after having had a scan on his hamstring, according to reports.

Cucurella sustained a hamstring injury during Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw with Leeds United earlier this month and was forced off at half-time.

As a result, he also missed Chelsea's FA Cup fourth-round win over Hull City last Saturday, with Jorrel Hato taking his spot in the starting line-up.

Unfortunately, the Spain international's injury could be more serious than initially expected.

According to BBC's Nizaar Kinsella, Cucurella is hoping to make his return in three to four weeks following further examinations.

IMAGO / Action Plus

If this is the case, Chelsea must prepare for several important fixtures without the key defender.

Cucurella could miss the games against Burnley, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United in the Premier League, as well as the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Wrexham United.

Chelsea will hope Cucurella is available for their last-16 Champions League tie in mid-March.

His likely absence in back-to-back games against top-four sides, Arsenal and Aston Villa in early March, in particular, could prove troublesome.

Hato is an exciting young defensive talent, but it is clear that Cucurella has been one of the most important players for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Cucurella has featured in 24 of the 26 Premier League matches Chelsea have played so far this season, 22 of which as a starter.

Hato, on the other hand, has had most of his starts in cup competitions, having only made three Premier League starts this season.

An alternative option would be to use Malo Gusto, who is naturally a right-back, on the left.

The France international has started three times as a left-back this season, but given that he is a right-footer and often needed to provide cover on the right for Reece James, this would still be far from ideal.

Another route Rosenior could go for is to utilise a back-three system in some of these games, which would allow players like Gusto or Pedro Neto to operate as a left wing-back instead.