Enzo Maresca believes how Chelsea go through the December and January fixtures would determine whether his team can be considered contenders for the Premier League title.

Before the Arsenal match, Maresca already made it clear that Chelsea will reassess their target in the Premier League in the second half of the season, as he played down title race conversations.

The draw result against Arsenal means Chelsea have dropped to third in the Premier League table, but it has not changed Maresca's stance regarding the title race.

"I was here last year," Maresca said on Tuesday when speaking about Chelsea's Premier League chances.

"The first game I think we lost was (Boxing Day) against Fulham at home. (After) Fulham, we started to drop some points.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“But not only for Chelsea, I think it's (a) complicated (month) for any team, especially for the ones that could also have European competition because you play every three days.

“But the teams that are able to be consistent in December, in January, are the teams that go in for (it) very much. They're going to be there for the title.”

Heading into December last year, Chelsea also sat third in the league, nine points behind first-placed Liverpool.

However, by the time they entered January, they had already dropped to fourth place, 11 points off the top.

It therefore makes sense that Maresca has been reluctant to consider his team in the title race.

"We are in December,” he added.

“If, in February or March, we are where we are now, we are going to be title contenders. But if in February or March we are not there, (we are not). So for me it’s too early.

“From (Leeds) on, we have eight games just in December. In January, we have eight games. So they are the two months that are more complicated.

“If we are able to survive and be there in February or March, for sure we’re going to be there (in the title race).

"But now, I don’t know where we’re going to be in February.”