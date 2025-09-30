'Energy' - What Chelsea teenager can bring to the team as Enzo Maresca hails attitude

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said he is very happy with what he has seen from young, versatile attacker Estevao Willian so far.

It is quite impressive how quickly Estevao has cemented himself as an important first-team player at Chelsea.

Bear in mind that it was just two months ago that he still played for Palmeiras in the Club World Cup.

The 18-year-old joined Chelsea pre-season training in early August, and less than two weeks later, he already made his first Premier League appearance as a substitute in the opening draw with Crystal Palace.

Unsurprisingly, Maresca is satisfied with Estevao, as he highlighted the winger's versatility.

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

"He's doing very good, he's doing very well," the Italian said in Monday's press conference when speaking about Estevao.

"It's not easy. We said already for a 17-18 year-old player to arrive here in Europe with a big club like Chelsea and show immediately the quality that he has.

"We are very happy with him. He's a very good boy. It's what we need also in terms of energy.

"But for sure he can play in the five positions, attacking positions."

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

It is likely that Estevao's capability of playing in different attacking positions is what gives him an easier time adjusting to a new club and a new system.

Under Maresca, the Brazil international has already played on the left, on the right, and even as a number 10.

He has only registered an assist for Chelsea so far this season, though, and is yet to score a goal for the club.

That said, per FBref, Estevao ranks third in expected goals and assists for Chelsea in the Premier League, so it is hopefully just a matter of time until he can produce numbers similar to what he had at Palmeiras.