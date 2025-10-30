What fixture will Liam Delap miss after Chelsea red card vs Wolves?

Chelsea striker Liam Delap will have to serve his suspension in the upcoming Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur after his red card against Wolves on Wednesday.

Enzo Maresca described Delap's red card incident as "embarrassing", and with the striker being the fifth Chelsea player to be dismissed from the pitch in the last nine games, the Italian was understandably upset.

The Blues still got the win, albeit much less comfortably than expected.

Having led by three goals at half-time, Chelsea went on to concede three goals in the second half, but still managed to avoid the upset with a 4-3 win thanks to Jamie Gittens' superb volley.

Still, Chelsea's poor disciplinary record is becoming a more and more focal talking point, and they will lose such an important firepower upfront for Saturday's derby against Tottenham.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Since red cards in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup carry over to the team's next match, Delap, who just made his return after a two-month hamstring injury absence, will be suspended for the weekend.

Maresca still has other striker options, of course, such as Tyrique George, who started and scored against Wolves, as well as Joao Pedro and Marc Guiu.

However, Delap is a different profile of a number nine than the aforementioned three and offers more physicality up front for Chelsea, but this is no longer on the cards this weekend.

Speaking about his dressing room message after the game, Maresca made it clear that it was not only about Delap.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"No, no, it's not to him, it's to everyone," the Italian explained in the post-match press conference.

"I completely understand when there are red cards like (against) Brighton or Man United, that is difficult, but red card against Nottingham Forest and red card today, we can avoid both.

"And we have to avoid (those)."