What Premier League games Nicolas Jackson will miss after Chelsea red card
Nicolas Jackson's red card during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United will now make him unavailable for selection.
Following a VAR review, the 23-year-old was shown a straight red card by referee John Brooks after leaving a flailing arm on Newcastle United defender Sven Botman during the first-half.
The Premier League confirmed the reasoning for the decision to upgrade the initial yellow card, stating: "VAR checked the referee’s call of yellow card to Jackson – and deemed that the challenge by Jackson on Botman was a serious foul play offence, therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card.
Chelsea ended up losing the game despite an improved second half display at St. James' Park, which now makes it likely that the Blues need two wins from two to secure Champions League qualification.
However, Jackson will not be available for the remainder of the season due to a straight red equalling a three-game ban. This will mean the Senegal international will miss the final two games, as well as the first fixture of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.
He will be desperately hoping Chelsea come through unscathed to return to the Champions League next season, otherwise it could be an extremely costly moment of madness.
What Premier League matches Nicolas Jackson will miss due to suspension
Fri 16 May: Manchester United (h)
Sun 25 May: Nottingham Forest (a)
TBC: Gameweek 1 of 2025/26 season
What Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca thought of Nicolas Jackson's dismissal
‘I didn’t speak to Nico, it’s not the moment," the 45-year-old told reporters post-match. "We will speak in the next day. No doubt he has to learn from it, especially at this stage of the season where we have two more games. You have to avoid this kind of thing. You need all your squad available. It happened, and he will be out. Hopefully he can learn for the future.
"He is our nine, the other one is Marc Guiu who has been injured for three months and is close to being back. We need to find a different solution for the last two games that are important."