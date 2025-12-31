When Chelsea players will return to Cobham to begin Man City preparations as Maresca decision looms

Amidst the uncertainty looming over head coach Enzo Maresca's future, the Chelsea squad are currently away from the club's Cobham training ground.

Following a disappointing December, which saw Chelsea win just two of their eight games in all competitions, Maresca handed the players two days off after their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

It comes ahead of a busy January to begin 2026 for Chelsea, who will feature in all four competitions - Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup - with nine games awaiting next month.

Chelsea will return on Friday to begin preparations to face Manchester City in their opening game of the new year, as they head up north for a 5.30pm kick off on January 4 at the Etihad Stadium.

January is set to be a defining period for Chelsea. Their European fate will be decided, as well as whether they are closing in on a Carabao Cup final place, or an exit should Arsenal claim a positive result in the first leg.

Maresca is under pressure and his Chelsea future is becoming more uncertain by the day. | IMAGO / Sportimage

With Chelsea winning just one of their last seven Premier League games, Maresca has become under pressure from within the club's hierarchy, according to reports.

Despite taking to the touchline against Bournemouth, Maresca missed the post-match press conference, which was initially put down to illness. However, Ben Jacobs reports he was not ill and instead chose not to attend the post-match press conference because he is in the middle of making a decision as he considers his options at the club.

It is a sign of a straining relationship between the 45-year-old and the Chelsea ownership.

Many of Chelsea's squad were at the club when Mauricio Pochettino departed in the summer of 2024 before Maresca's arrival, and now another managerial change could be looming should their form not improve.

The players need to focus on what they can control and the managerial position certainly isn't in their hands, although they can boost Maresca's position by getting Chelsea back to winning ways.

Full focus will need to be on preparing for Man City when they return to Cobham on Friday as nine games await in January - a perfect chance to begin the year as they mean to go on.

One player who will not be available against Man City is Moises Caicedo, who was cautioned against Bournemouth and will now serve a one-match suspension.