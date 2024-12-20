When Chelsea will learn Conference League last-16 opponents as four options revealed
Who Chelsea will face in the last-16 of the Conference League has become clearer following Friday's draw.
After securing a 5-1 win over Shamrock Rovers, Chelsea confirmed top spot in the league phase having won all six matches.
They have automatically qualified for the last-16 after finishing in the top eight, while those who finished between 9th and 24th will enter a knockout play-off to determine who progresses into the last-16.
Ahead of the draw, it was confirmed Chelsea would face one of KAA Gent, FC Copenhagen, Real Betis and 1. FC Heidenheim. Enzo Maresca's side have already face Gent and Heidenheim in the competition this season.
Those four teams have been identified due to finishing 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th in the Conference League table.
Chelsea will learn who they will face in the last-16 in February 2025 once the knockout phase play-off ties have taken place.
But who are Chelsea's options to face in the Conference League last-16?
KAA Gent and Real Betis were drawn against each other, while FC Copenhagen will face FC Heidenheim.
Chelsea will face the winners of one of those ties, with which side of the bracket they will be on to be confirmed in February.
When is the Conference League last-16 draw?
The last-16, as well as the quarter-final and semi-finals, draw will take place on February 21, with the round of 16 tie to take place on March 6 and March 13.
The 2025 final will take place at the Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland.