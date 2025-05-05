When Christopher Nkunku could return from injury as summer Chelsea transfer exit confirmed
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed when Christopher Nkunku is set to return from injury following his recent absence from the side.
The 27-year-old has not featured in any of Chelsea's last three Premier League squads due to selection and fitness reasons.
Nkunku was also absent for their Conference League semi-final first leg against Djurgarden on Thursday, with the club confirming the France international had picked up a minor knock in training and therefore was not selected for the trip to Sweden.
Chelsea were waiting on an assessment of Nkunku's condition following their return to England. After their 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League, Maresca offered an update and confirmed how long the forward will be sidelined for.
"Christo will be out for, I'm not sure, I think one week, two weeks," said Maresca. "We are going to see. He will be out for the next 10 days, 15 days."
With Nkunku out for up to two weeks, he will miss the majority of Chelsea's final games of the 2024/25 campaign, with the Blues having up to five games left to play.
Chelsea's remaining games in all competitions
Thu 8 May: Djurgarden (h) - Conference League semi-final 2nd leg
Sun 11 May: Newcastle United (a) - Premier League
Fri 16 May: Manchester United (h) - Premier League
Sun 25 May: Nottingham Forest (a) - Premier League
Wed 28 May: TBC - Conference League final (if Chelsea progress)
If Maresca's timeline of up to two weeks is to be correct, Nkunku will be absent for their next three games against Djurgarden, Newcastle and Manchester United.
Nkunku could return for the final day of the league season away to Nottingham Forest. Since Chelsea qualified for the Conference League after coming through the play-offs, Nkunku has been ever-present after missing just two of their 11 fixtures. He will be hoping for a spot and chance to continue in the final should Maresca's side progress.
They could be Nkunku's final appearances in a Chelsea shirt. As revealed by Florian Plettenberg, he has decided to end his time at Stamford Bridge this summer and is expected to depart. Talks are ongoing over his future and his potential next destination.