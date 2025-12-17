When Estevao could return for Chelsea as Enzo Maresca delivers injury update

Enzo Maresca confirmed that young Chelsea winger Estevao was forced to miss Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City due to a "small" muscle problem.

Estevao's absence from Chelsea's squad in their 3-1 win at the Cardiff City stadium was quite a surprise, as many had expected him to be in the starting line-up.

The 18-year-old had not played a lot recently, with his last start being in the defeat to Leeds United earlier this month, and he had just two brief cameos against Bournemouth and Everton.

It is easy to see why Maresca prefers Pedro Neto, given the Portugal international's fine form, but Chelsea were expected to rotate the team heavily in the quarter-final; it was supposed to be Estevao's chance.

Unfortunately, the young winger suffered a minor injury, which likely rules him out of the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday as well.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He had a small problem, a muscle problem," Maresca said in his post-match press conference when speaking about Estevao.

"He won't be available for Newcastle, and we'll see for the next one."

This means the soonest we can expect Estevao to be back will be in the home league match against Aston Villa on Saturday, December 27.

There will be a week between the next two games, so it is hopefully enough time for Estevao to recover fully.

Another Chelsea player who could make an injury return in this period is Dario Essugo.

The Chelsea summer signing returned to training in late November after recovering from a thigh injury, but suffered a minor setback.

"It’s not the same injury that he had in the past. It’s something small, and it will be a short time," Maresca said about Essugo's injury situation a few days ago.