When will Malo Gusto return from suspension for Chelsea in the Premier League?

Malo Gusto will not be available for selection when Chelsea face Sunderland in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was sent off during Chelsea's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend after receiving two yellow cards.

It was a decision which saw Chelsea pick up another red card, a common occurrence in recent games.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca avoided being too critical of the France international, praising his desire, following his dismissal, reacting: "Again, it's something that we can do better, but I'm not concerned.

"I know that there are some of you that say, why is he not concerned? I'm not concerned, because I like to analyse. It's a moment that we consider a red card, yes. We can avoid that, yes, for sure we can avoid that.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"But also for me, the desire of the players is important. Today, with 3-0, 90 minutes the game is finished. Malo can avoid that, because it's useless to make a second foul on a yellow card, for sure.

"But also the good part is, Malo is showing that he doesn't want to concede nothing. They don't want to concede a goal, they are playing for a clean sheet. It's the balance, we can avoid that for sure."

Fortunately for Chelsea, Gusto will only serve a one-match ban due to it not being a straight red card, which will mean he can return next week for their Carabao Cup fixture against Wolves, as well as the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gusto was absent from the 5-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night due to illness, according to reports.

It offers Gusto the chance to have a breather before a hectic schedule heading into a crucial set of fixtures in November and December.