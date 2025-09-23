When will Robert Sanchez make Chelsea return after Man United red card?

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will not feature in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie with Lincoln City due to his suspension.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper's early red card in the Premier League match against Manchester United proved costly as Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday.

It was a justified early dismissal too by referee Peter Bankes. Sanchez clattered into Bryan Mbeumo, who was through on goal, and was given the marching order due to the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity ruling.

Filip Jorgensen came on as an early substitute, alongside defender Tosin Adarabioyo, at the expense of Estevao and Pedro Neto.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Chelsea had to play down a man for majority of the first half, conceding two goals in the process, until Manchester United's Casemiro was shown a second yellow just before the break.

The two goal lead proved enough for Ruben Amorim's men to secure the win as Chelsea only managed to pull one back through Trevoh Chalobah's header in the second half.

When will Robert Sanchez return?

Since Sanchez was sent off due to the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity, rather than serious foul play, he is only facing a one-match suspension.

He will serve the suspension in the Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln and will be available when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Jorgensen will replace him in the starting lineup for the trip to Lincoln's Sincil Bank, as confirmed by Enzo Maresca.

"Filip is going to help us in the moment," the Italian told reporters when asked about the goalkeeping situation.

"(I told Jorgensen) that he was going to play domestic cup games, he was going to play Premier League games and he was going to play Champions League games. It was a very easy conversation."