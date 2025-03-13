Who Chelsea will face in Conference League quarter-finals confirmed
Chelsea's Conference League quarter-final opponents have been confirmed after they progressed past Copenhagen.
Enzo Maresca's side overcame the Danish side to clinch a 3-1 aggregate win to book their place in the last-eight as they set their sights on May's final in Wroclaw, Poland.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, striking a left-footed effort in the 55th minute into the far corner.
"Chelsea has won the Champions League, the Europa League; it would be stupid for us not to say we should win this," the 26-year-old told TNT Sports post-match. "That is no disrespect to any of the opponents but that is the belief and quality we have in the squad."
Head coach Maresca added: "It's important to reach the quarter-finals. Now the target is the next step which is the semi-finals. We deserved it over two legs. We changed and adjusted in the second half and we were much better. You need patience."
He added: "This club always won trophies in the past and we need to do our best to achieve our target this season. We have to give to the fans and the club a title."
Their place in the quarter-finals has been confirmed. Their opponents? It was between Legia Warsaw and Molde, who drew each other in the other Round of 16 tie. Following the conclusion of their two-legged tie, Chelsea's fate has now been confirmed.
Chelsea's quarter-final opponents confirmed in Conference League
Chelsea will face Legia Warsaw in the quarter-finals for a place in the semi-finals after they overcame Molde over two legs.
The Polish side clinched a 2-0 win at home to seal a 4-3 win on aggregate, however they did require extra-time to get past the Norwegian side.
Maresca's Blues will travel to Poland on April 10 for the first leg, with the return leg at Stamford Bridge taking place a week later on April 17.