Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta highlighted Chelsea's tactical flexibility under Liam Rosenior ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.

Liam Rosenior raised some eyebrows with his back three system in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the Emirates Stadium at the beginning of February.

It did not pay off and might have actually backfired, considering Chelsea had to overcome a one-goal deficit from the first leg, but the system clearly caught Arsenal by surprise.

Even Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice admitted that Chelsea's formation change gave them "problems".

Chelsea have not used the back three system since, but there is always a possibility that Rosenior may decide to do so this weekend.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, speaking in his press conference on Friday, Arteta insisted that his team is prepared to deal with possible tactical surprises from Chelsea.

"We don't know. I mean, they've done different things. They can change throughout the game," said Arteta when asked if he had learnt from recent games against Chelsea.

"They have the players and they have a manager that is very comfortable doing that. So we are prepared.

"We're going to be prepared for the possible scenarios that we can face throughout the game and then try to be better."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Arteta also played down suggestions of psychological advantage over Chelsea, despite Arsenal's outstanding 10-match unbeaten record, with seven wins, against the west London side.

"No, I think what it is, it is about the preparation," the Arsenal boss claimed.

"The preparation gives you confidence and the right emotional state to get to the game with the belief and the conviction that you're going to win it.

"And after that, you have to have the right to do it."