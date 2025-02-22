Why Axel Disasi is unavailable for Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Enzo Maresca handed defensive boost
Axel Disasi will not be able to face Chelsea when Aston Villa host Enzo Maresca's side in the Premier League on Saturday evening.
The 26-year-old is currently on loan with Aston Villa until the end of the season after a loan deal was agreed between the clubs last month for a temporary solution over Disasi's future.
Disasi has already featured twice, playing against Ipswich Town and Liverpool, under Unai Emery following his deadline day switch. However he will not be able to play on Saturday during the match between his current club and parent club.
Why can't Axel Disasi play for Aston Villa against Chelsea?
Due to Premier League loan rules, Disasi is ineligible to play against his parent club and will therefore be unavailable for selection.
The Frenchman will be able to return to selection next Tuesday when Villa make the trip down to the capital to face Crystal Palace.
Disasi's move from Chelsea to Aston Villa wasn't straightforward. By his own admission, it was a stressful loan switch and one that went down to the final minutes of the January window.
He told the Express & Star: “It was stressful, very stressful. When I woke up on the morning I was thinking I would stay at Chelsea and play, or not play, I don’t know.
“Then in the afternoon things were going on, things changed, I was going, then not going, then going again. I think I signed at 10.45, so 15 minutes later it would have been too late. But I am here and please God, I am happy."
Without Disasi, Chelsea have Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah available in central defence. Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana are recovering from injuries, while youngster Aaron Anselmino is settling into his new surroundings.
Maresca will have Malo Gusto fit for Saturday's clash after he picked up a minor knock against Brighton & Hove Albion, although Reece James is likely to begin at right-back at Villa Park as they look to get back to winning ways.