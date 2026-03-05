Chelsea have been impressed by striker Joao Pedro's actions behind the scenes as he has proved to be an asset for the club on and off the pitch, according to reports.

At 24, Joao Pedro is already among the older players in the young Chelsea squad.

However, given that he only joined the club in the summer, few expected him to play a leading role in the team.

After all, having been brought in from Brighton, the Brazil international had still lacked experience competing at the highest level, and he likely needed time to adjust to the pressure.

Interestingly, this has not been the case.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to the BBC, Joao Pedro has been influential in the dressing room, especially to the younger Brazilians, Estevao and Andrey Santos, for whom he has acted as a mentor.

The striker has also reportedly volunteered for media duties after tough defeats and helped bridge dressing-room divides by maintaining relationships with English, Spanish, and French-speaking players.

This is something expected of team captain Reece James and vice captains Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, so the addition of Joao Pedro in this leadership group would only benefit the team.

In addition to these, the striker has also delivered on the pitch, recently scoring his first Premier League hat-trick in Wednesday's crucial win over Aston Villa.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He has now racked up 17 goals in all competitions this term, 14 of which in the Premier League, and is by far the most prolific attacker in the team.

"He's a top player. I think he's grown in confidence," Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said about Joao Pedro after the Villa win.

"I think his hold-up play, the energy he puts into the team in terms of his press, his movement, his goal with the left foot is world-class."