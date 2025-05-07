Why Chelsea have no concerns over Cole Palmer's future regardless of Champions League qualification outcome
Cole Palmer remains part of Chelsea's future and his spot at the club is safe after speculation over a potential Champions League clause was quickly rebuffed.
The 23-year-old has been Chelsea's standout player since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2023. He has scored 40 goals and contributed 25 assists in all competitions for the Blues in 87 appearances.
It's been a difficult 2025 for the England international in front of goal. Palmer finally ended his 12-Premier League game goal drought from the penalty spot during their 3-1 win over Liverpool last weekend, to the relief of his teammates, manager, supporters and, most importantly, himself.
Chelsea's victory against Liverpool has put them in a commanding position to qualify for next season's Champions League with three league games left to play this season - against Newcastle, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
"S*** happens," Palmer told Sky Sports, who were forced to apologise for his language, after the Liverpool win. "I went three months without scoring but it gives me more motivation and fight to do well.
"Not just for myself, but for the team. Social media these days is just full of idiots, basically. The trolls and that. I don’t pay any attention to that. To score, I’m happy, but it’s only one and I’ve got to keep improving and try to reach new levels.
"If you’re getting chances and you’re not scoring, you’re letting your team down at the end of the day. Personally, I feel like I’m mentally strong. Whatever people say doesn’t bother me, I’ve had it all my life growing up so I don’t really care.
Palmer concluded: "Obviously I feel pride in helping the team and if I’m not doing that I’m not happy. Today I felt like myself. I felt confident, was trying things, first time passes, playing forward, playing free."
It's in Chelsea's hands and they are desperate to return to Europe's elite club competition, which they have won twice, for the first time since the 2022/23 season. Palmer is yet to play Champions League football since his switch from Man City and will be eyeing to perform on the world stage.
Chelsea will be keen to get over the line in the league to qualify for next season's Champions League, which is the target for Enzo Maresca and the squad. However, if they fail to achieve their objective, what would it mean for Palmer's future?
As reported by Kieran Gill, Chelsea sources have assured Palmer's updated contract, which he signed last summer, does not contain a release clause this summer based on Champions League qualification.
After a stellar debut season at Stamford Bridge, Palmer signed a two-year extension in August 2024 to extend his current deal to June 2033.
Maresca confirmed Palmer, who celebrated his 23rd birthday this week, is in good mood and everyone will be hoping he can push Chelsea into the Conference League final on Thursday night.