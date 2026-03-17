Liam Rosenior admitted that Chelsea's pre-match huddle routine has drawn unwanted attention to the team and is something they will have to change.

Chelsea's pre-match huddles are nothing new, but doing it on the centre circle made it unusual - and last weekend's incident made it viral.

Before Saturday's defeat to Newcastle United, referee Paul Tierney, who was standing on the centre circle, refused to leave his spot and was caught in the middle of Chelsea's huddle ritual.

Some blame Tierney for not moving away, while others question Chelsea's insistence on doing it on the centre circle. Regardless, there is no denying that it looked ridiculous.

Rosenior admitted Chelsea would want to avoid a repeat of the situation.

Chelsea's pregame team huddle today had a special guest—the referee. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9fIcdCJEzx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 14, 2026

"In terms of the huddle, I think it's been blown out of proportion, to be honest," said the Chelsea boss in Monday's press conference.

"It's a small, small thing amongst many, many things that we need to address, such as the massive game against PSG (on Tuesday).

"In terms of the huddle, the lads have always wanted to show unity and togetherness.

"I think they'll continue to do that, but what we don't want to do is antagonise or bring more noise to ourselves, and we'll make the decision on where we do that on the pitch tomorrow.

"I think it's a distraction for the media.

"We have a huge game against PSG. We have an opportunity to do something really, really special.

"We know we need to be perfect, and I would rather focus on that."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In fairness, if Chelsea had done it on their half of the pitch, this could have easily been avoided.

As Rosenior pointed out, rather than attracting media noise over something trivial, especially amid a rough run of results, Chelsea would do better to focus on the football.