Why Chelsea insist star players won't have to be sold despite record-breaking losses

Chelsea believe they will not be in a position where they would have to sell their star players to comply with UEFA financial rules, despite a record-breaking loss in 2024/25, according to reports.

UEFA published its latest financial report on Thursday, revealing that Chelsea recorded a €407m (roughly £355m) pre-tax loss in the 2024/25 season, breaking the English football record in annual deficit.

Considering that it is more than double the deficit from the next worst club, Olympique Lyon (€196m or £171m), Chelsea's BlueCo ownership have understandably faced a lot of criticism for their financial management.

Some fans have even begun wondering if the club would be forced to cash in on some of the key players in the summer just to balance the books.

This may not be the case, however, and Chelsea sources are adamant on it.

Speaking to the BBC, Chelsea sources claim that several factors not shown in the UEFA report have made the club's financial situation look worse than it actually was.

These factors reportedly include asset impairments, settlements tied to historical regulatory matters, and the exiting of legacy contracts.

Chelsea are said to be convinced that they remain profitable on an operating basis and will not have to resort to selling star players to stay afloat.

The Blues entered a settlement agreement with UEFA earlier in the summer for breaches in financial rules for financial years 2022/2023 and 2023/2024, which included a €31million (£27m) fine.

The BBC, however, noted that Chelsea could face further fines as part of the settlement if they fail to remain compliant.