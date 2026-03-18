Chelsea may face 'a significant problem' with their players at risk of missing out on a big chunk of their potential income if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, according to reports.

It is no secret that Chelsea operate on a different wage structure from most top clubs.

Chelsea have adopted an incentive-based model with the players' contracts, including Reece James' new six-year deal.

According to The Telegraph, part of the incentive bonus is tied to the team's success in qualifying for next season's Champions League.

This means the players will reportedly miss out on their lucrative bonuses if Chelsea fail to finish in the Champions League spots in the Premier League, which is likely to be the top five this season.

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On paper, this makes perfect sense. Such a system rewards success.

However, from the players' perspective, especially the top players in the team, it is not as simple as that.

The report added that Chelsea's wage structure means, despite the big bonuses, the players are on lower basic salaries than many of their contemporaries at rival clubs.

However, when the bonuses are tied to the team's performance, it could infuriate some individuals.

Joao Pedro, for example, who has arguably been Chelsea's best player in 2026, could argue that he would not deserve any pay cut. So could Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo, to a lesser extent.

Fernandez, in particular, already cast doubt over his future with his recent admission.

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Some would say that these players knew what they were signing up for when they penned the contracts, which is a fair argument.

That said, if other clubs come in with an offer of higher salaries in the summer, it is easy to see how some players could be open to negotiations.

The Telegraph mentioned that the Chelsea owners are proud of the fact that they have never sold a player they did not want to, but their ability to keep these players remains untested so far.

This summer could be their first big test, and a ticket to the Champions League could make it a lot easier.