Chelsea are reluctant to renegotiate any player contracts mid-season as most of the players are at risk of significant wage drops if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, according to reports.

The Blues currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, a point behind Manchester United in fourth, and two points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool.

If England (the Premier League) manage to stay in the top two of UEFA's coefficient table, a fifth-place finish may prove enough to qualify for the Champions League in 2026/27.

That said, there is no guarantee that Chelsea will finish in the top five this season, and according to The Athletic, this is partly why the club are determined to hold off any contract negotiations until the summer.

The Athletic claims that while the policy is partly to ensure focus remains on the pitch during the season, it also has a financially pragmatic stance.

Most of the player contracts at Chelsea are reportedly heavily incentivised by performance, but on the flip side, the players are at risk of significant wage cuts if the club fails to secure a spot in the next edition of the Champions League.

Such clauses are not exactly new in the football business, although these most often apply to relegations.

Champions League revenues occupy a big chunk of top clubs' earnings, so it is easy to see how qualification to the competition is always at the top of their objectives every season.

To put it into perspective, the BBC reported that Chelsea have already earned £44.56m just for their league phase participation and securing a ticket to the round of 16.

This is before taking into account the "value pillar" earnings from broadcast revenue.

Some Chelsea players already in line for expected summer contract negotiations

However, it is worth mentioning that there are reportedly already a few Chelsea players who are keen to negotiate improved contracts with the club.

The Athletic mentions Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo among the players on this list, as well as Levi Colwill, who was a candidate for a new contract before his injury.

Keeping these key players happy could prove difficult if the Champions League target is not met, assuming they are among the players with pay-cut clauses.

In this scenario, they will have seen significant drops in their salaries by the time they enter any potential talks over new contracts.