Why Djordje Petrovic has been left out of Club World Cup squad as doubts over Chelsea future grow
Djordje Petrovic is among a group of Chelsea players who will not travel to the United States for the Club World Cup this month.
Chelsea, who will travel to the US on Friday ahead of their opener against Los Angeles FC next Monday, have now submitted their squad for the tournament.
New signings Liam Delap, Mamadou Sarr and Dario Essugo will join Enzo Maresca's squad, however Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has confirmed several omissions, including, surprisingly, Petrovic.
The 25-year-old spent the 2024/25 season on loan at RC Strasbourg and thoroughly impressed for the Ligue 1 side, who clinched European qualification under boss Liam Rosenior.
Petrovic was expected to return to Chelsea this summer, including at the Club World Cup to stake a claim for the number one spot at Stamford Bridge, amid competition against Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, as well as the presence of highly-rated youngster Mike Penders.
Petrovic is not the only player to have been left out. Joao Felix, Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling will all not travel with the Blues squad.
Why has Djordje Petrovic been left out of Chelsea's Club World Cup squad revealed
The Serbian international has not been selected, as revealed by Matt Law, due to Chelsea viewing the Club World Cup as an extension of the 2024-25 season, therefore deciding to maintain continuity at the tournament by leaving those players who were out on loan at home.
Andrey Santos, who also spent the season at Strasbourg with Petrovic, is the only exception to Chelsea's squad selection rule, with the Brazilian midfielder included.
It now leaves Petrovic's Chelsea future in doubt. Several clubs have expressed interest, including AS Monaco.
Chelsea's recent pursuit of Mike Maignan, where a deal failed to materialise due to the club being unable to find an agreement over a valuation for the France international, had also placed uncertainty over the club's goalkeeping cohort.
The club are yet to confirm the travelling squad in full, but it is expected to come prior to Maresca's side boarding the flight to America on Friday.