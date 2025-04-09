Why Enzo Maresca benched Cole Palmer & Nicolas Jackson as Conference League plan vs Legia Warsaw revealed
Enzo Maresca has offered clarity over his decision to bench Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson ahead of their Conference League quarter-final clash against Legia Warsaw.
Chelsea head into Thursday night's European tie following a goalless draw against Brentford in the Premier League. However, Maresca's selection choices against the Bees caused confusion prior to their trip to Poland.
Palmer and Jackson, who have both returned from injury this month, were left on the bench and eventually brought on at half-time as Chelsea looked to break the deadlock. They had to settle for a point after failing to find the back of the net.
Many thought Maresca was managing their minutes to avoid any injury setbacks, with some suspecting the Italian had one eye on Thursday's affair against Legia Warsaw.
The Chelsea head coach has explained his double decision and insists his decision last Sunday was not influenced by the Conference League tie.
"We didn't leave them out of the XI against Brentford with this tie in mind," confirmed Maresca on Wednesday evening. "It was the game plan, to start with one XI against Brentford and then bring them on in the second half, and it almost worked. But did we leave them out so they would be fresh for Legia? No, no, no. That was not the plan."
Both Palmer and Jackson will be eyeing starts against Legia Warsaw, with Chelsea looking to bring back a first leg advantage for the reverse fixture next Thursday at Stamford Bridge.
Maresca is aware of the hostile atmosphere awaiting Chelsea in Poland and knows it could play into the hands of the hosts. The 45-year-old has told his players to deal with the home crowd and use it as fuel to produce a big performance.
"When the environment is the one we have tomorrow, or the one in the Tottenham game at home, it's nice because we play with an extra player," said Maresca. "You feel that. They will have this tomorrow night probably."
He added: "We need to experience this kind of game, this kind of moment. After tomorrow, we will be a better team, we need this. First of all, for sure, we cannot allow external things to change the way we behave. Personally, I played some games in Greece and Turkey, where the atmosphere is quite nice."
Filip Jorgensen will begin in goal for Chelsea against Legia, Maresca has confirmed, while youngsters Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George are in contention for starting roles.