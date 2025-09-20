Why Enzo Maresca has doubts over Chelsea team selection to face Man United as Palmer fitness confirmed

Enzo Maresca has delivered a fitness update on Cole Palmer after revealing Chelsea have several doubts ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Chelsea head to Old Trafford on Saturday evening looking to end a 12-year wait for a win against the Red Devils away from home.

Maresca's Blues head into the league fixture hoping to bounce back from their midweek 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League to get back to winning ways.

It's a third away game in a row for Chelsea in all competitions, and they will be keen to claim their first win in September after conceding in stoppage time to Brentford to be held to a 2-2 draw last weekend.

Chelsea are currently without Levi Colwill and Liam Delap due to injury, with Cole Palmer, who has netted in the last two games, recently returning following a groin problem.

Palmer's return to the Chelsea side has been felt immediately after scoring two goals in as many games. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Maresca has shown with his selections he is prepared to manage his squad to avoid fitness issues. He made several changes against Brentford following the return from the international break, as well as against Bayern Munich as he reverted to a stronger team.

Chelsea flew back from Germany on Thursday after the game on Wednesday night, and trained for one final time on Friday afternoon at their Cobham training ground before departing for Old Trafford.

Spirits were high in pictures released by the club, with the likes of Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Estevao, Moises Caicedo and Alejandro Garnacho all featured.

After beginning on the bench against Brentford and playing the full 90 minutes against Bayern Munich, Palmer has been given the green light by Maresca to start at Old Trafford, in a huge boost for the Blues.

Garnacho is pushing to start against his former club this weekend. | IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

"Cole is okay," confirmed Maresca on Friday.

However, the Chelsea head coach admitted several players were being assessed before a final decision was made over team selection to face Ruben Amorim's side, hinting at potential changes to the lineup in the north west.

"We need to assess some of the players," added Maresca. "We have some doubts. But we didn't do any sessions since Wednesday's game. And we'll see how it goes."