Why Enzo Maresca hasn't banned Chelsea squad from eating certain foods despite ketchup stance

Enzo Maresca has admitted that while Chelsea plan the players' diet carefully, he still does not ban them from consuming ketchup, even if he thinks it is not "very healthy".

Chelsea may have had some disciplinary issues on the pitch in recent weeks, having the most red cards and the joint fifth-most cards in the Premier League this season, but this is not the case outside the pitch.

The players are monitored daily by the club and have their meals planned by specialists.

Just like with the cards, Maresca is also pretty relaxed about the players' diet menus.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

"We check the players every day in terms of weight," the Italian head coach said in Friday's press conference.

"Then we have two or three nutritionists. We try to take care of the players outside the pitch.

"We have breakfast together, lunch together, and they can bring dinner home if they want. We try to cover all the meals.

“I didn’t ban anything. The nutritionists are in charge of that. For us in Italy, ketchup is not something very healthy, but you also have to adapt to the country where you are.

“If you want to work in Italy, you’re probably going to eat more pasta than in England. If you’re in England, you’re going to eat more ketchup than in Italy."

The Blues will host Sunderland at home on Saturday, and being only five points behind league leaders Arsenal in fifth place, they could mount some pressure on the top four teams that play after them this weekend.

Maresca's side are on a four-match winning run, and the young Chelsea squad should be the favourites heading into this match.