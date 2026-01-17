Why Estevao missed Chelsea win vs Brentford as Rosenior confirms fitness issue

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed that Estevao missed the team's 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford on Saturday due to illness.

Rosenior would have likely started Pedro Neto on the right regardless, but Estevao's omission from the squad against Brentford certainly raised some eyebrows.

Aside from Alejandro Garnacho's super-sub performance, the 18-year-old was arguably Chelsea's best attacker in the defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, and would have been a great option from the bench against Brentford.

Unfortunately, according to ESPN Brasil, Rosenior had no choice but to leave him out of the squad this weekend due to illness.

It is unclear whether it is related to the viral fevers that previously affected Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens, but the report claims that Estevao is only suffering from mild symptoms.

Still, the Chelsea coaching staff decided to let the Brazil international rest at home over the weekend.

"Yep. I'm just working day by day," Rosenior said in his post-match press conference when asked whether illness in the group affects the team's preparation for the upcoming Champions League clash with Pafos.

"Estevao had a temperature and a fever. We need to be adaptable and adjust the way we work."

In hindsight, the decision would mitigate any risks of spreading the virus to the other players and hopefully allow Estevao to return sooner.

Chelsea host Cypriot side Pafos at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Currently sitting 13th in the league phase table, Chelsea would likely need to win their remaining two games, against Pafos and Napoli, to secure a top-eight finish that would come with an automatic qualification to the knock-out stages.