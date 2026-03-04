Why Estevao Willian went against family to complete 'perfect' Chelsea transfer

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian admitted that his family had also talked to other Premier League clubs before he eventually chose Stamford Bridge as his destination.

The Blues reached an agreement with Palmeiras for Estevao's transfer back in 2024.

Estevao was still at 17 at the time, and he had to wait until his 18th birthday before he could legally move to England.

The teenager had also been a huge name in South America for his talents, so it was no surprise that Chelsea were not the only European club to show interest.

It was clear from the start, however, that Chelsea had promised him a direct pathway to the first team.

IMAGO / Fotoagenzia

"My family went to other clubs, but what caught my attention was Chelsea," the Brazil international told The Sun.

"The project with Chelsea was different because it’s a team that, how can I say, It gives you more opportunities to be in the game.

“I thought Chelsea would be the perfect future for me because it would get me more minutes.

“I want to be amongst the best players in the world.

“I know my potential and what I can offer to Chelsea, and of course, to be amongst the best players in the world."

The Sun mentioned Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest among the Premier League clubs that had meetings with Estevao's representatives over a potential transfer.

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

Estevao officially joined Chelsea at the start of the season after representing Palmeiras in the 2025 Club World Cup.

While Estevao has not exactly established himself as a regular starter, he has still made 32 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season.

Estevao also recently admitted that he found the cold climate in England to have been the hardest challenge in his first season at Chelsea.

The winger is currently nursing a hamstring injury and is expected to miss Chelsea's trip to Villa Park on Wednesday, but he can hopefully make his return this weekend against Wrexham.