Why Garnacho was an unused substitute for Chelsea vs Man United as Maresca reveals key reason

Alejandro Garnacho was an unused substitute on his return to Old Trafford as Chelsea fell to defeat against Manchester United.

The 21-year-old watched on from the bench as 10-man Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Ruben Amorim’s side on Saturday night.

Garnacho received a frosty reception from the Man United fans throughout proceedings, but was unable to make his mark as Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca opted against bringing the Argentine on.

Fellow wingers Estevao and Pedro Neto were taken off early on after Robert Sanchez’s early red card, while Tyrique George was given the nod during Chelsea’s second half changes.

“We needed to defend with five players, we can defend with four when we are 11v11,” said Maresca to Sky Sports of his early substations.

Garnacho watched on with his fellow teammates from the substitutes bench at Old Trafford. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

“We decided to change Estevao and Pedro Neto and then after we changed Cole (Palmer) because he made an effort to play the game because he was not 100 per cent fit. He had a test this morning and he was ok but not 100 per cent fit so also we changed him after 20 minutes."

However, Maresca’s plan was to bring Garnacho on to help Chelsea get back into the game, but it was eventually decided he would remain on the bench.

Maresca has now revealed why, with Wesley Fofana playing a key role in the 45-year-old’s decision.

“Garna, he was ready to go on," Maresca told reporters, "but then Wes asked for the change, because he was tired after a long time, so we changed and we decided to go for Tyrique, and the idea was to give Garnacho minutes.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Maresca added: "No (it had nothing to do with the potential reception). He was ready, and he was ready to go on, and then Wes asked for a change."

Garnacho will be hoping to make his first Chelsea start on Tuesday evening against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup third round.