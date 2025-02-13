Why Kai Havertz will not face former club Chelsea as huge Arsenal blow confirmed
Kai Havertz will not face his former side Chelsea when Arsenal take on their London rivals in Premier League action in March.
The Blues are set to travel to the Emirates Stadium on March 16 to face Mikel Arteta's side, having already drawn 1-1 with the Gunners this season.
Goals from Pedro Neto and Gabriel Martinelli saw the spoils shared at Stamford Bridge, with former Blue Havertz leading the line for Arsenal at his old home.
With Chelsea challenging at the top of the Premier League towards the beginning of the season, the game in March was expected to have huge consequences for the title race.
However, the Blues have struggled since December and Enzo Maresca's men have fallen out of a title race and into a battle for the top four.
The clash in March could see Chelsea hand Liverpool a boost in their pursuit for their second Premier League trophy, with Arsenal challenging Arne Slot's men at the top of the league.
However, the Gunners will be without striker Havertz, it has now been confirmed as Arteta's side have been handed a blow.
As revealed by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Havertz is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury.
This rules him out of another clash with Chelsea, where he would no doubt have received a bad reception from the travelling fans after celebrating when scoring against the Blues since his move to Arsenal.
The news comes after Arteta backed Havertz to start in every game for the Gunners, saying: "I don't know... it is a possibility (he could start every game).
"Maybe we go through that scenario and he scores another 15 or 18 goals? Can you imagine? That's a good scenario."
The scenario is far from good for Chelsea's London rivals, who will have to find a solution to their lack of forward options if they are to continue competing at the top of the Premier League.