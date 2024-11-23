Why Malo Gusto & Pedro Neto are not in Chelsea squad vs Leicester City
Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto were not involved in Chelsea's matchday squad to face Leicester City in the Premier League.
Despite Enzo Maresca confirming Reece James was the only confirmed absence from the Chelsea squad for the trip to the King Power Stadium, Gusto and Neto have not been included in either the starting team or bench.
Gusto withdrew from France Under-21s duty over the international break, while Neto was allowed to return to Chelsea early after Portugal's top spot finish in their Nations League group was confirmed.
Maresca confirmed a few of his players would be assessed in the final training sessions at their Cobham base, which suggests Gusto and Neto were among those still not given the green light to place on Saturday lunchtime.
Wesley Fofana shifted to right-back in Gusto's absence, while Joao Felix was given the nod to replace Neto in the Chelsea attack to partner Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer, with Nicolas Jackson leading the line.
Now the reasons for Gusto and Neto's absences have been revealed by Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail.
Neto got a kick whilst on Portugal duty and has been unable to shake it off, while Gusto is ill.
Maresca confirmed pre-match: "Malo unfortunately was feeling unwell during the night and misses out today.
"Pedro suffered a kick during the international break that he hasn't been able to shake off. He's getting better but we can't take a risk with him today."
Both will be hoping to return next week against either 1. FC Heidenheim in the Conference League or Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge next Sunday at Stamford Bridge.