Why Marc Guiu is ineligible for Chelsea vs Lincoln City as Joao Pedro decision looms

Enzo Maresca won't be able to select Marc Guiu for Chelsea's Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City.

Chelsea face the League One side in the third round on Tuesday night at the LNER Stadium, and are looking to end a run of two straight defeats in all competitions.

It is their fourth away game in a row and Chelsea are yet to win any of the previous three (D1, L2), so Maresca will be keen to get back to winning ways to claim their first victory since they beat Fulham on August 30.

While Maresca is expected to rotate his squad, his options in attack are limited following the injury to summer signing Liam Delap. Joao Pedro has been leading the line for Chelsea in recent games.

Pedro would ideally be rested on Tuesday night, particularly after Maresca's recent admission over several Chelsea players, including the Brazilian, managing 'small problems'.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We have some players with small problems from already a long time," admitted the Chelsea head coach," like Moi (Caicedo), like Joao, that they are trying to manage a little bit themselves."

One option for Chelsea could be Marc Guiu, who was an unused substitute against Manchester United on Saturday evening. However, unfortunately for the Blues, the 19-year-old is ineligible.

Why is Marc Guiu unavailable for selection in the Carabao Cup for Chelsea?

Guiu was due to spend the season on loan at newly-promoted Sunderland and made the switch to the north east during the summer.

But following Delap's hamstring injury, Chelsea made the decision to recall the teenager in order to bolster Maresca's frontline.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

But during his time at Sunderland, Guiu made three appearances - two in the Premier League and, crucially, one in the Carabao Cup.

Guiu played the full 90 minutes, in which he scored his one and only goal for the club, as Sunderland lost 7-6 on penalties to Huddersfield Town.

With the rules only allowing players to feature for one club in the competition, Guiu will now not be available for the remainder of Chelsea's Carabao Cup campaign.

It leaves Maresca with a decision to make. Continue to play Pedro in attack, or find an alternative solution - one of the academy forwards, or play Tyrique George or Pedro Neto down the middle.