Why Moises Caicedo can't pick best dribbler at Chelsea - it's between two players

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has named the funniest, the fastest, and the strongest players at the club, but was torn between two players when choosing the best dribbler.

The 24-year-old is currently on international duty with Ecuador for the two friendly matches against Canada and New Zealand during the November international break.

He played a full 90-minute game in the goalless draw against Canada on Friday, and will prepare for the upcoming clash with New Zealand in the Red Bull Arena in the USA on November 19.

Before leaving to join the Ecuador national team, however, Caicedo had a quick-fire interview with Chelsea's in-house media team to answer several questions about the squad.

For the title of funniest at Chelsea, Caicedo unsurprisingly chose Marc Cucurella.

"Cucurella, for sure," said the midfielder.

"He's always talking, you know. He's always making jokes but in a good way, so everybody laughs.

"It's so important to have him because he's always in a good mood."

Recently, Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong have also named Cucurella as the joker in the dressing room, so everyone is pretty much in agreement on this.

For the fastest player at Chelsea, Caicedo claimed it belongs to Pedro Neto.

"Pedro Neto. Yeah, for sure," he responded when asked if the Portugal international is "clearly" the quickest.

Reece James, on the other hand, is once again described as the strongest in the team.

While for the best dribbler on the team, Caicedo could not decide between two players.

"It's between Estevao and Cole (Palmer). I can't say," he explained.

Interestingly, Caicedo was not sure who is the DJ in the dressing room, either, claiming that whenever he enters the dressing room, the music is usually already on.

"I think the kitman," he answered, laughing.

"Because when we arrive in the dressing room, the music is already on, so maybe it's the kitman.

"They mix (English and Spanish) songs. I try sometimes to understand the music, but sometimes it's too difficult for me."