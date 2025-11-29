Why Moises Caicedo is incomparable to Declan Rice amid Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea role

Enzo Maresca has explained his reasons behind insisting Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo and Arsenal's Declan Rice are not comparable.

Both Caicedo and Rice are vitally important for their respective sides, and they will go head-to-head this Sunday when Arsenal and Chelsea meet at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League for a top-of-the-table clash.

The duo both cost their teams in excess of £100m and, so far, they have proven why their price-tags were so sizable.

As verdicts are given to pit the two against each other, Chelsea head coach Maresca has waded in on the debate and believes there should be no discussion over who is better.

Maresca was quick to laud Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his role in Rice's continued rise, telling reporters, as quoted by Standard Sport: "He's not playing as a holding midfielder. He's playing forward, he's playing like Enzo Fernandez. It's a different position (from Caicedo’s).

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“It's evolution for him and it's Mikel's work. He is a fantastic player and he's a complete player. He can defend, he can attack, he can do anything.”

Moises Caicedo responds to Declan Rice comparisons

The 24-year-old has taken his game to another level this season, producing goals and assists alongside his usual stellar defensive contribution.

But Caicedo was only interested in praising the midfielder ahead of Sunday's London derby.

"Declan, everybody knows how good he is," Caicedo told the Daily Mail. "It will be a great battle, me and him. It's very nice, very special and like he said, we play in different positions.

"People compare him and myself but I'm so happy he's doing really well. I enjoy watching him play because he's so good.

"I want to play against the best defensive and attacking midfielders in the world and he's one of them. I'm waiting. It’s nice that people compare us, but we are not fighting. He wants to do well. I’m going to fight. I’m ready. Everybody is ready. I’m looking forward to it.’