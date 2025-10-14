Chelsea are expected to reward star midfielder Moises Caicedo with an improved salary after his strong start to the season, according to reports.

Caicedo has proved to be an outstanding addition to the Chelsea squad since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.

He won Chelsea's Player of the Season award in May, thanks to his performance last season, as well as the Players' Player of the Season, suggesting that his teammates also acknowledge his quality.

It is, therefore, even more impressive that he has arguably been even better this season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He is currently topping the Premier League charts in tackles and interceptions, and is the joint-top scorer at Chelsea with three goals.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are expected to reward the Ecuador international in terms of his salary despite being under no pressure to offer him a new contract, given his current deal runs until 2031, with the option for a further year.

The report also adds that Chelsea are not concerned by the player's decision to change agents, having recently announced that he has parted ways with his former representative, Manuel Sierra.

Chelsea previously awarded Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson with new contracts, which were announced last year, with each extending their contract by two years until 2033.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Palmer, in particular, reportedly saw an increase in his base salary, which would rise incrementally during his time at the club.

The Telegraph, however, mentions that Chelsea view Caicedo's situation differently than the aforementioned pair, since the midfielder joined the club on a much higher wage than those two.

Caicedo, therefore, could be rewarded through adjustments to his current contract or triggering of performance-related bonuses.

Well, if anyone at Chelsea deserves a raise, it would be Caicedo.