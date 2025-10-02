Former Blues midfielder Oscar has high hopes for Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, whose play style he believes suits the team very well.

After scoring three goals in the Club World Cup, including one in the final against Paris Saint-Germain, Joao Pedro has slowed down a bit, having only found the net twice in the Premier League this season.

In the last five games, in particular, he only had one assist to his name for Chelsea.

His meteoric arrival made it feel like he did not need time to adjust to a new team, but he obviously needs it, too.

Oscar, however, is clearly confident in the fellow Brazilian's ability and potential to be successful at Stamford Bridge.

"I think he is," Oscar told The Obi One Podcast when asked whether Joao Pedro is the man to lead Chelsea's attack.

"He had already been in the Premier League (before he joined Chelsea), so he knows how to score goals (there).

"You know how difficult it is to score goals for (the smaller teams) in the Premier League, and he scored a lot of goals for Brighton.

"He's strong. He can score with his head, with his feet. I like him.

"I think he's a player who's the face of Chelsea. He fights.

"I hope that he can keep going this way, you know."

There are many possible reasons for Joao Pedro's recent drop in form at Chelsea.

One of them is Liam Delap's injury absence, which has left the Brazil international under more pressure and, consequently, a higher workload in matches.

Tyrique George has helped alleviate this a bit, but Joao Pedro has still featured in eight of the nine matches Chelsea have played so far this season.