Why Pedro Neto & Nicolas Jackson are nearing one-game Chelsea suspension
Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson are both nearing a suspension in the Premier League.
Chelsea are less than a third into the Premier League. 11 games have been played and Enzo Maresca's side have picked up 19 points from a possible 33.
Despite their start to the season being positive, one area for improvement is the club's discipline during matches. Chelsea have racked up the most yellow cards so far, accumulating 42. Southampton and Manchester United are the closest to the Blues, with 37 and 33 respectively.
Maresca's side have already been fined multiple times this season for their on-field behaviour. However, in positive news, Chelsea are yet to receive a red card. Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana have both served a one-game suspension recently for hitting the threshold.
What are the yellow card rules in the Premier League?
Players who receive five yellow cards in the first 19 games of the season will serve a one-match suspension. A two-game ban is enforced should a player receive 10 yellow card over the first 32 games. A player will receive a three-match ban for 15 yellow cards across the whole season.
Why are Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson nearing a ban in the Premier League?
Both Neto and Jackson, who have played an important part under Maresca this season, have accumulated four yellow cards and are one booking away from a ban.
Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer are the next closest in the Chelsea squad to a ban in the league, with both players on three yellow cards.
What games do Chelsea have coming up which Neto and Jackson could miss?
Chelsea's next four league matches come against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.
With Neto and Jackson available to face Leicester, it is likely at least one of them will serve a suspension between now and the end of the year given their current track record of picking up yellow cards.