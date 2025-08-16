Chelsea are set to be without Tosin Adarabioyo for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is expected to be absent for the league clash at Stamford Bridge after sustaining a 'small issue in training', as reported by The Times, in the build up to the London derby.

Tosin's setback is only minor and Chelsea are taking precautionary action and do not want to take any risks, particularly given the long-term injury to fellow central defender Levi Colwill, who will miss the majority of 2025-26 due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Chelsea will be hoping the centre-back will be available for next Friday's away trip to West Ham.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

It offers head coach Enzo Maresca with a decision to make over who he decides to start in the heart of the defence since both Tosin and Colwill are absent.

His recognised options consist of Trevoh Chalobah, Josh Acheampong and Aaron Anselmino, with Wesley Fofana also in the frame to be fit to return to the matchday squad. New signing Jorrel Hato could also be considered. Benoit Badiashile remains in the process of returning to full fitness.

Tosin's precautionary absence will strengthen Maresca's desire for another centre-back this month, with the Chelsea head coach already confirming he has made his feelings clear to the club's hierarchy over the defensive options.

"We are trying to find a solution internally but the club know exactly what I think," Maresca told reporters.

"I think we need a central defender. We are looking for an internal solution but as I said, the club know exactly what I think."

Trevoh Chalobah (right) looks set to start for Chelsea against Crystal Palace, who he was on loan at for the first half of the 2024/25 season. | IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

Explaining his reasons for his desire for the particular defensive profile of a central centre-back, Maresca continued: “It's different because the one in the middle is in the middle for a reason. He is the one that recognises solutions, he is the one most of the time that has to break lines. It's not the same playing in the middle as playing on the left side.

“Then there are players that can do both. Levi, when Tosin was playing in the middle, was on the left. But most of the time Levi was in the middle and then we have Trev or Cucu (Marc Cucurella), or Reece (James) or Cucu. They have different solutions. But the one in the middle in my way (of playing) is so, so, so important.

“He (Wesley Fofana) can do, he can do. He needs to be fit, first of all, and then he can do it."