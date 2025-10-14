Why Tyrique George doesn't mind competing with 'electric' Chelsea teammate for game time

Tyrique George insists that the competition for game time with "electric" Chelsea teammate Jamie Gittens at the club level does not bother him.

The Chelsea pair recently shared a brilliant moment on the pitch, as Gittens provided the assist for George's decisive goal in England Under-21's 1-0 win over Andorra on Monday.

Gittens has recently faced a lot of criticism for his slow start at Chelsea, having not registered a goal or an assist in seven appearances in all competitions for the club since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Gittens' performance for the Young Lions showed what he could add to the team, however, after providing a goal and an assist in his last two international games.

George clearly thinks highly of his fellow Chelsea winger.

"He's really sharp," George told reporters when speaking about Gittens.

"He's really good, electric, and a smart player as well."

George started as a striker against Andorra, and, therefore, allowed England Under-21 head coach Lee Carlsley to field the two Chelsea players as starters.

This will not always be the case, unfortunately, as George is still naturally a left winger, and competes for game time with Gittens at Chelsea.

While George denied any animosity between them, he is open to the competition.

Tyrique George finds the opener from the tightest of angles! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ThReUtYBlh — England (@England) October 13, 2025

"We're really close friends," George explained.

"You always need competition in a top club, and you're always going to get that.

"So I feel like he's pushed me, and I push him, that's the main objective, so it's good."

Gittens' status as a big summer signing might give him some edge, but George also has the advantage of being a versatile player and the willingness to play other roles.

"I don't really mind, to be fair," the 19-year-old said about playing as a striker for England Under-21.

"I just want to get on the pitch. If it's as a striker, a fullback, wherever, I'll play."