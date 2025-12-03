The reason for Wesley Fofana's absence for Chelsea against Leeds United in the Premier League has been revealed.

Fofana, 24, was not included in either the starting XI or bench for the league clash at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo were given the nod to start as the Chelsea centre-backs in West Yorkshire, while Josh Acheampong, Reece James, Malo Gusto and Jorrel Hato were named on the bench.

Fofana was involved in the 1-1 draw to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. However, his absence against Leeds United is not of a concern.

As reported by Kieran Gill, Fofana's minutes are being managed and therefore Maresca has opted to leave him out entirely for the trip to Leeds.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It will likely see Fofana return for this weekend's league meeting away to Bournemouth.

Cole Palmer decision made

Palmer will hope to get minutes against Leeds after being named, once again, on the bench - just like he was against Arsenal when he went unused.

Maresca confirmed the England international was ready to start against Leeds. Palmer will be itching to get his first minutes since September after recovering from a groin injury.

In his pre-match press conference, Maresca said: "He is available. The last game he was on the bench for sure with the players was more complicated for Cole because now he needs to come back in terms of fitness condition.

"He is available, he can start the game. The idea of the game is to start giving minutes until he can play 90 minutes."

It is clear Maresca is gradually bringing Palmer back into the fold and wants to take no risks, similarly with Fofana.