Wolves make major Vitor Pereira sack decision which will affect Chelsea in Premier League

Wolves have parted company with Vitor Pereira ahead of facing Chelsea in the Premier League.

After 10 Premier League games played, Wolves have yet to pick up a win and only managed to claim two points, putting them already at major risk of relegation.

Pereira has been under pressure for weeks, with supporters calling for the 57-year-old to be sacked, and Wolves have finally made the decision to relieve the Portuguese of his duties.

It comes after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Saturday and it proved to be the final straw for the Wolves hierarchy, as reported by Ben Jacobs.

“I’m a fighter," Pereira insisted after Saturday's defeat. "I never give up. I’m not this kind of person. I will try my best in the next training to mentally recover the team, to tactically recover the organisation that we need for the next game.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“But today is a difficult game for this evaluation. If you look for the second 45 minutes that we play against Chelsea, I could tell you that they are together. They are fighting. They are fighting to try to turn over the situation, but I can’t today."

He added: “If I’m happy, I’m happy, if I’m proud, I’m proud, but I cannot represent that today. I am not proud. I am not happy, and we must play in a better level and we must give the answer in the next game.”

Wolves' next fixture comes against Chelsea in the Premier League on November 8 at Stamford Bridge, which will see the Blues come up against another face in the opposition dugout.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea and Wolves came head-to-head on October 29 in the Carabao Cup, with Enzo Maresca's side holding on for a 4-3 win to progress into the quarter-finals despite a Wolves rally in the second half.

Pereira also becomes the third opposition manager Chelsea have faced to lose his job, following Graham Potter and Ange Postecoglou after their respective West Ham and Nottingham Forest dismissals.