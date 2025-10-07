'Wonderful player' - Buonanotte praises Chelsea teammate he's trying to learn from

Facundo Buonanotte said he is learning things from Chelsea teammate Enzo Fernandez, whom he described as a "fundamental pillar" for the team.

Buonanotte joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan this summer.

He isn't a regular for Chelsea under head coach Enzo Maresca, nor would he have expected to be one. But Buonanotte is still collecting minutes across various competitions.

The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Blues in three different competitions, including his goalscoring display against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup third round in September.

Speaking recently to an Argentine radio outlet, Buonanotte said he is "happy and comfortable" at Chelsea.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

He pointed out how having fellow Argentines and other Spanish-speaking players has made it a lot easier for him to adapt.

Fernandez, in particular, has been more than just helping him settle.

"Enzo is a fundamental pillar (for Chelsea)," the on-loan midfielder player told DSports Radio.

"I learn from him every day, and he was the first to write to me when my arrival at the club was confirmed.

"I don't need to say anything about what he's like on the pitch, because he's a wonderful player and everyone can see that, but on top of that, he's a great person."

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Buonanotte also said he is close to the other Argentine in the Chelsea squad, Alejandro Garnacho, especially since they are almost the same age.

He described the former Manchester United winger as an "impressive" person.

Explaining his decision to join Chelsea in the summer, the midfielder said it was just an opportunity he could not pass up.

"What you want is to play for the Argentina national team, but when a club as big as Chelsea comes along, you can't say no," he explained.

"I wanted this challenge to prove that I'm up to the task."