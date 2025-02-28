Todd Boehly sends Chelsea message after fans’ protest amid concerns over club strategy
Todd Boehly has sent a message to Chelsea fans following their protests outside Stamford Bridge.
A section of supporters chose to launch a protest against the ownership group before Chelsea's 4-0 win over Southampton in midweek.
Boehly appeared to be the face of the protests three years since he and Clearlake Capital's consortium took over from Roman Abramovich.
Following a dip in form, which saw Enzo Maresca's side drop out of the top four after a poor run in December, the mood among supporters has become deflated.
Levi Colwill and Pedro Neto appeared to make a statement to the home supporters after scoring their goals against Southampton, as the unity that Maresca's side had at the beginning of the season with the fans appears to have faded.
Following recent criticism, Boehly has sent a message to Chelsea fans who are fearing the worst as he spoke at the Business of Football Summit.
As quoted by Ben Jacobs, Boehly discussed the protest outside Stamford Bridge. He said: "I just think it is par for the course.
"The sooner you learn you are not going to keep all the people happy all the time, the freedom shows up."
The Chelsea co-owner continued to send a message to the fans, stating that the club are moving in the right direction as he reiterated that the consortium are still in their infancy at Stamford Bridge.
"We are just trying to execute a plan and recognise things aren't linear, and we are trending in the right direction," he continued. "The trend is moving in the right direction and that's the thing that really matters.
"In June, it will be three years in charge. That's not a lot of time, especially when you get to 50, 60 or 70 years old in life. It's a whirlwind of activity and steep learning curve, but I think that's also a good thing."
Chelsea are hoping to add their first trophy under Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly as Maresca's side face FC Copenhagen in the Conference League knock-out stages next month.