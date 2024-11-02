Chelsea make Andrey Santos transfer decision as Enzo Maresca offers promising update
Enzo Maresca has outlined how Andrey Santos can become an option for Chelsea once his RC Strasbourg loan concludes at the end of the season.
The 20-year-old has continued to impress in France after spending the second half of the 2023-24 season with the Ligue 1 outfit. A decision was made for the Brazilian to return to join up with Liam Rosenior's side to push his development on before returning to Chelsea.
Andrey's main target since arriving from Vasco da Gama has been to break into the Chelsea team. He impressed during pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino in 2023 before heading to Nottingham Forest, however it turned out to be a failed loan move which Andrey has acknowledged.
He told Ge.Globo last month: "I decided to leave to play for Nottingham Forest, and unfortunately it didn't go as I expected. I was always doing well, training, working to my potential, but unfortunately I didn't get the opportunity.
"I'm very happy to have returned to Chelsea and, now at Strasbourg, to have found my best performance, to have found my place in Europe, and to have shown my football to the whole of Europe."
Maresca has an array of midfield options at his disposal. Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Cesare Casadei, as well as Carney Chukwuemeka. Similarly to Andrey, Lesley Ugochukwu is currently on loan, at Southampton.
Andrey hopes to return into the Chelsea fold upon his return next summer. He will no doubt continue to gain transfer interest from across Europe until then if he keeps his performances up for Strasbourg.
Maresca, 44, was quizzed on the midfielder's future ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United. He explained the perks of Andrey heading out on loan, and told the 20-year-old how he can offer the Chelsea head coach a decision to make over his future at Stamford Bridge.
"Andrey Santos shows what we have said already many times; probably for some players, it is better they go and prove themselves and then they can come back," Maresca admitted. "Now is too early but if he continues in the way he is playing, then he could be an option for us."
During his interview with Ge.Globo last month, Andrey confirmed his dream was to play for Chelsea and, should he carry on his form for the remainder of the campaign, he is giving himself the best chance possible,
"It's a goal after this loan deal I'm currently on at Strasbourg," the Brazilian added. "It's like I said about the Brazilian national team, if I perform well, things will happen naturally.
"It's a dream to play for Chelsea, where I was bought. I understand that it's hard for a Brazilian to arrive and, right away, start playing for a big team in Europe.
He has scored five goals and contributed one assist in his first eight league appearances for Strasbourg in 2024-25.