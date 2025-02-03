Aston Villa reach agreement with Chelsea over £5m Deadline Day loan move for Axel Disasi
Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Aston Villa over a loan move for defender Axel Disasi.
Disasi was left out of the Chelsea squad to face West Ham on Monday night, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Levi Colwill preferred in central defence.
The Frenchman has struggled for game time under Enzo Maresca despite being one of the first names on the team sheet last season as Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered several injuries.
However, despite Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile picking up injuries this season, Disasi has seen his game time limited.
The likes of Josh Acheampong and Trevoh Chalobah, who was recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, have been preferred in central defence to partner Colwill.
Now, Matt Law of the Telegraph has revealed that Disasi is set to get a Deadline Day exit, joining Aston Villa on loan.
Unai Emery's side have been keen on Disasi throughout January, with Diego Carlos departing this month while Tyrone Mings is struggling with injuries.
However, a deal could not be agreed in the opening weeks of the window as it looked like Chelsea preferred a permanent exit.
Despite this, Law has now revealed that the Blues are set to agree a deal which will see Disasi leave on loan.
Fabrizio Romano added to the news, revealing that there is no buy option in the deal but Aston Villa will cover Disasi's salary for the rest of the season.
Ben Jacobs confirmed that Aston Villa will pay £5 million to take the defender on loan, with Chelsea leaving the final decision up to the player.
London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were also in the mix for Disasi, with it reported that Chelsea preferred him to move across the capital as Aston Villa are seen as a rival for European football this season.