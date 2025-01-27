Axel Disasi agrees Chelsea exit - what needs to happen to finalise Aston Villa move?
Axel Disasi could be set to depart Chelsea before the end of the January transfer window after agreeing personal terms with Aston Villa.
Chelsea have been open to letting the 26-year-old leave this month despite the injuries to centre-back duo Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile. Trevoh Chalobah was also called back from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.
Disasi, who has made 17 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, has largely featured in the cup competitions for the Blues this term, with the likes of Levi Colwill and Fofana being preferred in the Premier League.
After signing from AS Monaco in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth up to £38.5m, Disasi has come under scrutiny for his reliability in the defence for Chelsea, who have been criticised for the sizable fee spent to acquire the France international.
With Josh Acheampong agreeing a new contract last month, Disasi's future in west London has looked increasingly certain and Chelsea have been ready to consider offers.
With the January window closing next month, time is running out for Chelsea to offload Disasi. But, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, the central defender has made a significant step after agreeing personal terms with fellow Premier League club Aston Villa.
Following talks with boss Unai Emery, which have proved to be crucial, Disasi is ready to make the switch to Villa Park amid interest from clubs across Europe.
What needs to be done for Axel Disasi's move to Aston Villa to happen?
With personal terms now in place, Chelsea and Aston Villa now need to find an agreement.
Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport suggests Disasi's proposed switch to Villa will be a straight loan deal and without an option to buy this summer.
Ben Jacobs reports all potential deals - permanent and loan - remain on the table as negotiations continue, with Wolves and several other clubs showing interest.
The agreement with Disasi comes after Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings was forced off with a knee injury over the weekend against West Ham.
Emery remained positive with the Englishman's condition, but confirmed further tests would take place on Monday. After their 1-1 draw against West Ham on Sunday, Emery told reporters: "The first test we did, I think it's not really bad injury for a long time. Tomorrow (Monday) we will test again and we will know how bad his injury is, hopefully not a lot. We are positive."
Should Disasi depart Chelsea, he won't be the only defender to leave this month. Renato Veiga is on the verge of finalising a loan move to Juventus after passing his medical.