Bayern Munich’s transfer deadline to sign Nicolas Jackson on permanent basis from Chelsea confirmed

Bayern Munich have negotiated a five-year contract with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, with a May deadline to trigger the option to sign him permanently, according to reports in Germany.

To describe Jackson's deadline-day loan move to Bayern as a mess would be an understatement.

Following the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap to Chelsea in the summer, the club's stance shifted to allowing Jackson, who attracted interest from several European clubs, to leave should an acceptable offer arrive.

However, Delap suffered a hamstring injury that would keep him out for months, and Chelsea initially withdrew from negotiations with Bayern.

Jackson still managed to secure the move to Bayern in the end, with Chelsea recalling Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland to fill the void left by Delap's absence instead.

Jackson (left) faced his parent club in the Champions League earlier this month. | IMAGO / Sven Simon

At a glance, the loan agreement with Bayern looks very lucrative from Chelsea's perspective.

Bayern are to pay a £14.3m loan fee for the Senegal striker, as well as an obligation to buy him permanently for £56.2m if the player reaches 40 appearances for the German club.

However, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has recently claimed that the club would never trigger the clause.

In addition to that, given that Jackson would have to compete with Harry Kane for game time, it seems unlikely he will reach game number 40.

So why would Bayern negotiate a deal with Jackson, then?

Nicolas Jackson's future remains unclear

According to the report from Bild, Bayern are in talks with Jackson over a five-year deal to deter any potential club from entering the fray.

The report mentions that Bayern have the option to trigger their buy option, even if Jackson does not reach 40 appearances, until mid-May.

However, Bayern's plan is to secure a deal with Jackson before re-entering negotiations with Chelsea over a lower transfer fee.

It is unclear whether Chelsea would entertain a lower offer, especially that Jackson is under contract with the Blues until 2033.

The only problem for Chelsea is that if they were to turn down Bayern's offer, they would be left with the choice of keeping an unhappy player or having to spend the time to find another suitor for the player.