Bayern Munich's transfer plans could offer Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson lifeline

Enzo Maresca and Chelsea are braced for the return of Nicolas Jackson next summer, according to reports.

Jackson, who joined Bayern Munich on loan for the 2025/26 campaign, is looking likely to return to Chelsea at the end of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old made the summer switch to Germany on loan, with Bayern agreeing an obligation to buy clause with Chelsea - on the condition that he reaches a specific number of appearances, believed to be 40.

Bayern paid a loan fee of around £14.2m for Jackson, who forced a move through to the German giants, with a further fee of £56.2m due should he move on a permanent basis.

However, with Jackson due to go to AFCON, it is now unlikely he will reach the required appearances for the obligation to buy to automatically trigger.

It leaves Bayern having to make the decision to sign Jackson permanently and that looks unlikely, with Harry Kane set to lead the line for the foreseeable future.

IMAGO / Ulrich Wagner

Jackson will have to hope he is able to make a monumental impact if he is to stay in Germany, otherwise he will have to return to Chelsea next summer.

But Bayern are already looking at attacking reinforcements, according to reports in Germany, with Fisnik Asllani of Hoffenheim of interest.

Should Jackson return to Chelsea, the plan is for the Blues to sell the Senegal international, particularly given the arrival of Emanuel Emegha from RC Strasbourg who will bolster the attack alongside the current options of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu.

There is a tiny possibility Jackson could remain at Bayern, who have revealed they currently have no plans to make any new signings in January.

“We've learned in football to never rule anything out completely, but it's not planned because we're well-equipped," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund told Sky Germany.

One thing is clear, Jackson is not expected to be a Chelsea player next summer. Who he will be playing for, though, remains unclear.