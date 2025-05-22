Chelsea defender hints at potential summer exit as farewell Conference League glory eyed
Benoit Badiashile has opened up on his Chelsea future ahead of the Conference League final against Real Betis.
Enzo Maresca will be hoping that his side can overcome the Spaniards to win his first trophy as Chelsea head coach, in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.
If Chelsea come out victorious in Poland on Wednesday, Badiashile will also lift his first trophy since arriving from AS Monaco back in 2023.
Despite impressing in his debut season, the France defender has struggled to make himself a mainstay in the Blues' defence, and has been used as a rotation option and as back-up to Levi Colwill this season.
Speaking ahead of the Conference League final, Badiashile has hinted at a potential exit when the transfer window opens.
As quoted by Hayters TV, Badiashile admitted: “I don’t know if I will stay or not but I’m here at Chelsea so we will try to win and that’s it.”
Inter Milan have recently been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who could depart at the end of the season with Chelsea eyeing defensive reinforcements.
Bournemouth youngster Dean Huijsen was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but Real Madrid have beaten Chelsea and several other clubs to the signing of the defender.
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Ajax star Jorrel Hato have also been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge this summer.
While Chelsea have a handful of options in defence, the likes of Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah could all leave the club in the summer.
If the Conference League final is to be Badiashile's final appearance in a Chelsea shirt, he will be hoping that he can end his short stay at the club by collecting a trophy.
“It’s important for the club to win this trophy because I think Chelsea are a big club and we have to win every trophy that we can,” he continued.
Chelsea face La Liga side Real Betis in the final as they look to complete the European set and win the Conference League for the first time in the club's history.