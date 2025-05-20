Chelsea's asking price for Enzo Fernandez revealed amid Real Madrid's 'known interest'
Chelsea's transfer stance on Enzo Fernandez has been revealed amid Real Madrid's interest in the midfielder.
The 24-year-old signed for Chelsea for a then British-record £106.8m at the end of the January transfer window in 2023 from Benfica.
Chelsea pulled out everything, including flying to Portugal in the final hours, to complete the deal for the World Cup winner, who is now a mainstay in the side under head coach Enzo Maresca having flourished during the 2024/25 campaign.
Fernandez has seven goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season. He will be hoping to play an important role in their final two games of the season which could land the Blues both Champions League qualification and silverware.
It's been a target for Maresca to improve the Argentine's numbers from midfield. Earlier this month, the Chelsea head coach admitted: "For Enzo, I think we are trying with him since day one to get more goals and assists.
"In terms of numbers he has improved a lot. I still think that he can do better. I still think in the way we play he's a player that can score between 10 and 15 goals each season."
Chelsea will head to the Club World Cup this summer with many other European sides, including Real Madrid. The Spanish side will be managed by Xabi Alonso, who will replace the outgoing Carlo Ancelotti.
The Los Blancos were interested in Fernandez prior to Chelsea securing his signature. However, their interest has never disappeared and, as reported by BBC Sport, there remains 'known interest' from the Spanish club.
How much would Enzo Fernandez cost Real Madrid
Although there is no indication that Chelsea want to sell Fernandez, BBC Sport suggest sources insist the club would ask for more than the £106.8m paid back in 2023.
But Fernandez is enjoying life under Maresca after overcoming a 'difficult' start when the Italian was appointed as the club's head coach.
"I’m so happy with my numbers," admitted Enzo earlier in May. "Being a box-to-box midfielder, it’s a really good number of goals and assists.
"It was difficult in the beginning, getting to know Enzo and the way he wanted to play, but now I totally understand him and what he wants from me."