Chelsea learn Borussia Dortmund's January stance after rejecting summer Ben Chilwell transfer
Ben Chilwell's future will continue to remain uncertain until his expected Chelsea exit is finalised, whenever that might be.
Chelsea failed to offload the defender this summer despite head coach Enzo Maresca, who succeeded Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, publicly listing him for sale.
"With Chilly, I said he is a lovely guy, but he is going to struggle because of his position," Maresca said in August. "He is going to struggle. If you define this as brutal, it's up to you to decide. For me, it's not brutal, it's just honest."
Marc Cucurella is currently Chelsea's number one choice at left-back, while Renato Veiga has impressed since joining from FC Basel in a £12m deal.
Despite attempting to whip up interest for Chilwell, Chelsea's attempts ultimately failed, which included offering him to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, who had Ian Maatsen, now of Aston Villa, on loan for the second half of the campaign.
As reported by Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund rejected the chance to sign Chilwell during the summer when the Blues desperately tried to offload the England international.
Dortmund were offered the left-back, however following internal talks they decided against pursuing a move to bolster their full-back options.
Chilwell's future will continue to be a talking point as the January window nears, with Chelsea expected to listen to any offers they receive.
After reintegrating Chilwell back into the first-team squad, Maresca has given the 27-year-old just 45 minutes of football this season, which came in their 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Barrow at the end of September.
“The idea for him was to leave," Maresca told reporters prior to the cup tie. "In the moment that he’s here, he’s one of the squad, he’s training."
Chilwell missed Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool due to illness in the build-up to the Premier League fixture.
He will not be involved in Thursday's Conference League fixture against Panathinaikos after Maresca opted not to select him in their submitted league phase squad.