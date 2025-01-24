What would 'tempt' Chelsea to sell Nkunku revealed as Man United set fresh Garnacho asking price
Manchester United's new asking price for Alejandro Garnacho has been revealed amid heavy interest from Chelsea.
The 20-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea and Napoli, however Enzo Maresca's side appear to have a free run at the Argentine due to the Italian club turning their attention to Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi this month.
Garnacho would be open to a move to Stamford Bridge, which would see him link up with fellow Argentine Enzo Fernandez, should a transfer be agreed between the two clubs.
It was originally suggested Man United would demand £70m for Garnacho, however it was evident that the high asking price was putting potential suitors off.
As reported by The Times, Man United have lowered their demands for Garnacho and are now ready to part ways with the attacker should an offer of £60m arrive before the end of the January transfer window.
With Garnacho potentially making the switch to Chelsea, could someone go the other way? Sky Sports claim Ruben Amorim's side have emerged as a potential option for Christopher Nkunku, who Chelsea don't want to sell this month.
Nkunku, who is not satisfied with his current game time under Enzo Maresca in the Premier League, is open to a departure, and talks have reportedly been held between intermediaries about a potential move to Old Trafford.
However, the asking price is what could prove to be a major stumbling block. It would take a £70m fee to tempt Chelsea into considering selling the France international, a valuation Man United are unlikely to meet.
Enzo Maresca makes Alejandro Garnacho transfer stance clear
When quizzed about speculation over the Man United attacker, Maresca insisted he was satisfied with his current wide options in attack.
He told reporters: "I'm happy with the ones we have in this moment. I have said many times, on the right side is Pedro (Neto) and Noni (Madueke) and on the left side is Jadon (Sancho). Misha (Mudryk) was with us but now he is not with us. Tyrique (George) is a young profile that can help us. In this moment, we are okay."